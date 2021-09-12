CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 7 Cincinnati starts slow, then routs Murray State 42-7

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs, and No. 7 Cincinnati beat Murray State 42-7 on Saturday.

The Bearcats were heavy favorites coming in, but the Racers outgained them 190-83 in the first half and led 7-0 in the second quarter.

“The only way to grow up is to have some adversity,” said Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. “We kind of saw what we’re made of. We found out a lot about each other in the second half.”

The score was tied at halftime before the Bearcats (2-0) scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions in the second half.

Fickell was concerned about his team’s focus this week with an invitation to join the Big 12 and trips to Indiana and No. 8 Notre Dame looming.

“I don’t want to put my head in the sand,” Fickell said. “It is hard to deal with 18- and 22-year-olds and their ability to stay locked-in and focus when we’re going to get everyone’s best shot.”

Murray State’s game plan to control the clock and keep the Bearcats’ high-powered offense on the sidelines worked well in the first half. Murray State (1-1) held the ball for all but 1:30 of a scoreless first quarter, outgaining the Bearcats 128-7.

“They came out and monotonously were moving the ball,” Fickell said. “It frustrated us as much as anything. I give them an incredible amount of credit for their scheme.”

Racers QB Preston Rice completed his first five passes but was intercepted in the end zone by Ja’Von Hicks on his sixth attempt. Rice scored on a sneak early in the second quarter to put the Racers ahead 7-0.

“We played really good in the first half,” Racers head coach Dean Hood said. “We really should have been ahead six or at least three points. We left points out there. When you play a top-10 team, it’s really going to get ugly, and that’s what happened.”

Rice threw two more interceptions in the opening half. The second, by Ahmad Gardner, led to a 2-yard TD catch by Josh Whyle on fourth-and-goal to tie the score.

Ridder’s impassioned halftime speech got the Bearcats’ attention.

“It fired all of us up,” Ford said. “He said, ‘We get the ball right now. Let’s go right down and score.’”

The Bearcats received the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 75 yards on 10 plays, capped by Ford’s 13-yard TD run to give them a 14-7 lead.

Ford added an 8-yard scoring run later in the third quarter, and Ridder’s 23-yard TD pass to Tyler Scott put the game away in the fourth. Scott had four catches for 74 yards.

It was the first meeting between the schools. Murray State which is picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time since 1996, has faced three top-10 opponents since 2012.

THE TAKEAWAY

Murray State: The Racers had won six of eight overall dating to last season, but Rice needs to get the passing game going and cut down on the turnovers. The Racers had 307 yards rushing in their season-opening shutout of Mississippi Valley.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats had forced a turnover in 20 straight games before that streak was snapped in the season-opener against Miami (Ohio). They had five takeaways against Murray State, including two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. “We talked about getting that type of swag back,” said senior safety Brian Cook.

HOME SWEET HOME

Cincinnati extended its home winning streak at Nippert Stadium to 22. With Ohio State’s loss to Oregon on Saturday, the Bearcats now own the third-longest home winning streak in the nation behind Clemson and Notre Dame. The Bearcats haven’t lost at home since Nov. 11, 2017, a 35-24 setback to Temple.

BIG WEEK

Cincinnati accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference on Friday. The Bearcats, along with Houston, Central Florida and BYU, will join the conference no later than 2024. The Big 12 is adding teams following the departures of Texas and Oklahoma. “It’s such a big opportunity for not just our entire university and athletic department, but also our city and community,” Fickell said.

UP NEXT

Murray State is at Bowling Green.

Cincinnati is at Indiana.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Fickell wants focus of No. 7 Bearcats on Murray State

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell wants his players to maintain their focus heading into Saturday’s game with Murray State. The No. 7 Bearcats rolled to a 49-14 win over rival Miami of Ohio in their season opener. They host the Racers of the FCS on Saturday ahead of trips to Indiana and No. 8 Notre Dame. Also possibly diverting the Bearcats’ attention are reports they may get an invitation to join the Big 12 along with BYU, Central Florida and Houston as the league prepares for the departures of Texas and Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wbrz.com

Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning. Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Scott
Person
Luke Fickell
saturdaytradition.com

This is the moment that James Franklin, Penn State and the Big Ten have been waiting for

It’s kind of ironic how everything is lining up perfectly for Penn State. If last year’s start — the All-America linebacker opting out, the top 2 running backs getting hurt and the controversial ending in the season opener—was the worst-case scenario, the 2021 season is the best-case scenario. Literally everything that could’ve went wrong in that pandemic-ridden season, did. And now, everything that could go right, is.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#College Football#American Football#Ap#Racers#Murray State#Ford#Td#Ohio State#Clemson#Notre Dame#Byu
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Shares Honest Admission On Ohio State’s Chances

Many Ohio State fans are hitting the panic button following Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Oregon. By falling at home to the Ducks, the Buckeyes backed themselves into a corner. In order to make the College Football Playoff for the third-straight year, Ohio State is going to have to win out the rest of the way. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, that’s not an impossibility.
OHIO STATE
KHOU

No. 6 Texas A&M starts season with rout of Kent State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leon O’Neal Jr. had two interceptions, returning the second one 85 yards for a touchdown, and Devon Achane added two scores to help No. 6 Texas A&M pull away in the third quarter and cruise to a 41-10 win over Kent State Saturday night. It’s Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

After slow start, Huskers steamroll Fordham in 52-7 win

Despite stumbling out of the gates until midway through the second quarter, Nebraska eventually accomplished what it was supposed to do with a 52-7 win over Fordham on Saturday. The Huskers, who came in as 42.5-point favorites over the FCS-level Rams, racked up over 600 yards of total offense and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy