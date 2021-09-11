Woman arrested after jumping out of truck nude, lying down in road next to cemetery

The following incidents were among those Sept. 2-8 that the Winder Police Department responded to. •A Statham woman was arrested for simple battery against a police officer, public indecency and disorderly conduct around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 after she reportedly jumped out of a truck nude on West Candler Street by Rose Hill Cemetery and laid in the road, blocking traffic. After being asked to step over to the sidewalk by an officer, the woman reportedly struck the officer in the chest with a fist and said, “I’m just white.” The woman also reportedly began talking to the graves in the cemetery and saying, “wake up.” She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.