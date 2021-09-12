Nick Saban: Alabama players will 'get shook' vs. Florida if they don't fix miscues from Mercer game

No. 1 Alabama is now 2-0 after posing a 48-14 win at home vs. Mercer on Saturday, but "pleased" might not be the accurate word to describe head coach Nick Saban's reaction to the victory. Though the Crimson Tide ultimately cruised to victory, the 14 points allowed to Mercer were more than the group surrendered to a Top 25 Miami Hurricanes team in Week 1, and Saban made it clear as soon as the contest ended that there are some kinks to be worked out -- especially on defense -- in Alabama's quest to repeat as champions in 2021.