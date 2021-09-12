Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cheyenne and southeastern Kimball Counties through 745 PM MDT At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Westplains, or 22 miles southeast of Kimball, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Lightweight and high profile vehicles may also be at risk. Locations impacted include Sidney, Colton, Brownson, Sidney Airport and Lorenzo. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 46 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH