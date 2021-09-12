CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

I-5 shut down near Castaic as firefighters battle 50-acre blaze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WTBf_0btR8qaf00 A 50-acre brush fire is burning along the side of the 5 Freeway north of Castaic, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and resulting in a shutdown of the freeway.

Some structures may be threatened by the flames.

The Route Fire was reported just before 4 p.m. along the 5 Freeway near Templin Highway.

The CHP closed the southbound 5 at Vista del Lago Road and the northbound 5 at Templin Highway.

The fire was first estimated at 5 acres but spread to at least 50 in less than two hours.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Evacuation orders issued for some residents near Windy Fire in Sequoia National Forest

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for some communities near the Windy Fire in Sequoia National Forest. The orders are for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
