It only took two games, but USC Director of Athletics Mike Bohn saw enough in Saturday night’s loss to Stanford to make a big move. On Monday Bohn did just that. The University announced the firing of head coach Clay Helton in the afternoon, sending the program into a new era. With associate head coach Donte Williams taking over for this season, the search for a new head coach is officially on.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO