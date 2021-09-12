Our view: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

President Biden spoke for millions of Americans on Thursday when he said, “Our patience is wearing thin.”. It certainly is. Those of us who have been vaccinated and still follow the safety protocols — wearing the uncomfortable masks, curtailing our social plans — only to have to bear the brunt of selfishness steaming off people drunk on their own sense of entitlement — our patience is close to cracking. Enough of this foolishness. Enough of the horse paste and lizard-people theories pushed by freakish faux doctors with credentials produced by diploma mills. Enough with the arrogance of those who rudely wave their rebelliousness in everyone else’s face, exerting “my rights” to be infectious over everyone else’s right to resume normal life.

