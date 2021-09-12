CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our view: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Alternate history” — a genre of fiction that asks “what if” of crucial historic events — can produce thought-provoking questions and insights. Many have wondered over the last couple of decades: What if then-President George W. Bush had paid better attention to the memo titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US,” delivered to him in August 2001? Or what if Osama bin Laden had been captured in Afghanistan, where he was hiding, in December 2001? For that matter, what if then-President Bill Clinton had ordered the assassination of bin Laden in 1998? Any of those decisions would have dramatically changed the course of these last 20 years.

