WATCH: Wisconsin RB Isaac Guerendo explodes for the longest Badger play of the season

Wisconsin football has the best problem to have in the running back room. The Badgers simply have too many great options. One of those options is speedster Isaac Guerendo, who showed off his team-leading sprint speed in a massive way during the second quarter of Wisconsin’s matchup with Eastern Michigan.

Guerendo bounced outside to the right and turned on the jets for an 82-yard run to give the Badgers a 24-0 lead over the Eagles. Guerendo is a former high school track star who is known as the fastest member of a talented Wisconsin RB room.

The Badger RB’s have already eclipsed 200 yards as a group in the first half.