The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned. Therefore, anyone in the country who wants to sue someone who helps with an abortion can get $10,000 and the right to sue for legal fees. This work-around abdication of law by the Supreme Court can work in many ways.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO