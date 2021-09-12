3 Wounded In West Humboldt Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Saturday afternoon in West Humboldt Park.

Police said the victims were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue around 4:15 p.m., when someone shot them.

A 29-year-old woman who was shot in the neck, and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the back both were taken to Stroger Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

A 53-year-old man was shot in the hand, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, but his condition was not available.

No one was in custody.