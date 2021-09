Just like with your skin care, it's important to know what's on the ingredient lists of your favorite hair-care products. And sometimes it can be hard to know which chemicals and compounds are A-okay for your locks—and which ones are not. By now, you're probably aware that sulfates, parabens, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are common ingredients to avoid in hair and skin care. But what about silicone, another popular buzzword found on product labels? Is silicone bad for your hair? As it turns out, the answer is not so simple.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO