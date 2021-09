BMW has confirmed Dallara as its LMDh chassis supplier. As RACER has previously written, the Italian chassis constructor, which builds Cadillac’s current DPi model and will also produce its LMDh chassis for the new hybrid prototype formula that debuts in 2023, came to terms with the German auto manufacturer for its LMDh project that will be focused on North America and IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO