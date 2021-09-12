CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In wake of Texas abortion law, Benioff tells Salesforce employees: 'We'll help you exit TX'

By Michael Cabanatuan
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalesforce, the San Francisco cloud-based software giant, has offered to help employees get out of Texas in the wake of state’s recently adopted anti-abortion legislation. Senate Bill 8 prohibits abortions after a woman is six weeks pregnant, before many women know, and allows citizens to sue clinics that perform abortions —and anyone who “aids and abets” — and collect $10,000. The government itself will not enforce the law.

www.sfchronicle.com

