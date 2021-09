If you were a BYU fan who watched the Cougars take down the Utes last Saturday night, you were probably so caught up in the moment of a big win that you had to go re-watch the game a second time to get a better feel for who performed well and who didn't. If you have only watched the game in the heat of the emotions of a rivalry game then let me break it down for you. BYU was the better team from the jump. The beat Utah handily in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Jaren Hall and Tyler Allgeier did what Jaren Hall and Tyler Allgeier do and the Cougars went home with a huge win over their hated rival.

