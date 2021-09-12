CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mick Scott: Sky of blackness and sorrow

By Mick Scott
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was driving to work when the radio announcer said something about an airplane crashing into one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center. It sounded like an accident. By afternoon, we knew enough that I closed the office and went to give blood. Days later, CBS anchorman...

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tony Norman: Looking back at 9/11 in anger and in sorrow

Two decades ago, on a beautiful, cloudless day, it really did seem as though the sky — and everything we once took for granted — was falling. Collective trauma will do that. One moment, you’re living a placid existence obsessing over a sex scandal involving the disappearance of a Washington intern and speculating about whether she was murdered by her congressman boyfriend, then —voila! — a moment later you’re confronted with the fragility of human existence as you watch towers collapse in lower Manhattan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Concord Monitor

Katy Burns: Sharing sorrow through the screen

My husband and I have never gotten into the habit of daytime TV, but every morning we automatically switch on the radio (dial permanently affixed to NHPR) and it serves as background sound while we go about our morning routines. Twenty years ago yesterday, though, the news wasn’t just background...
MUSIC
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Glenn Beck
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Dan Rather
Person
David Scott
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Stoke City#Falling Down#Cia#The World Trade Center#Cbs#Muslims#Americans#Islamic#Spanish#Jews#Christians#Triad#Guardian
districtchronicles.com

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Gets Accidentally Owned By His Own Damning On-Screen Graphic

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s latest rant backfired briefly when a vicious on-screen graphic appeared to refer to him, if only for a moment. The segment was an attack on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, who reportedly contacted his counterpart in China in January to reassure him that the U.S. wasn’t about to attack in the final days of Donald Trump’s term.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy