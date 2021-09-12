Wegmans announces plans for expansion in 2022

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury City Council was presented the findings of a feasibility report about an expansion of a Salisbury port. The location in the report is off of Marine road in Salisbury. The estimated cost of the port would be $22.8 million. The port would be used largely for transporting building materials and agriculture feed. The report was just presented to the council, it will be decided later on. Mayor Jake Day says the city wants to build off the success of other ports in Salisbury.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO