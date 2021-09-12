Wegmans announces plans for expansion in 2022
Wegmans will be expanding in 2022. Three store have been announced. They will be located om Carlyle, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Wilmington, Delaware. Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)www.fingerlakes1.com
Comments / 0