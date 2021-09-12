CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wegmans announces plans for expansion in 2022

FingerLakes1
 5 days ago

Wegmans will be expanding in 2022. Three store have been announced. They will be located om Carlyle, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Wilmington, Delaware.

92.9 Jack FM

Wegmans Is About To Get Even Bigger

One of the largest grocery store chains in the Western New York area and Rochester area has announced that it will be expanding along the East Coast next year. According to reports, Wegmans will be expanding into three new markets in Washington DC, Virginia and Delaware. This will be in addition to the over 100 Wegmans stores that are spread out across seven states.
