Coalition invests further $50m in new vaccine campaign to sway reluctant Australians

Australia’s new Covid vaccine campaign will air from Sunday evening and bring the rollout of more public engagement initiatives.

Another $50m will be spent trying to convince the 20% of Australians who are reluctant to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

The federal government on Sunday launched a new campaign promoting an expanding network of vaccination sites, targeting a “younger age group”.

The health minister Greg Hunt said research showed a growing number of people were willing to be jabbed, as the nation looks to a 70-80% fully vaccinated rate before easing lockdown and travel restrictions.

“Eighty-one per cent of people say they will be or intend to be vaccinated,” Hunt said.

“This campaign targets those who are still unsure to be vaccinated, as it will enable them to do things they enjoy, such as being with family, attending weddings, going to concerts and travelling.”

More than 66% of eligible Australians aged over 16 have received at least one Covid vaccination and 41% is fully vaccinated, with some 22m doses administered across the country.

Still from the Australian government’s new First Things First vaccine ad campaign. Photograph: Australian Government Department of Health

The new campaign is due to air from Sunday evening and will subsequently bring the rollout of more public engagement through initiatives such as information kiosks at shopping centres and events, and community in-reach activities at Indigenous communities.

Australia’s Covid infection numbers are set to break records for a third consecutive day, after more than 2,000 cases were reported in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

It was the highest number of daily cases for the nation so far during the pandemic, and comes as some states look to ease lockdown restrictions.

Victoria was the first jurisdiction to reveal its latest case count on Sunday, with 392 new infections.

Police in New South Wales will be patrolling beaches to enforce social distancing rules, with thousands expected to head to the water as the temperature is predicted to reach 28C in Sydney on Sunday.

In Queensland, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said quick action could be required to shut down an outbreak in Brisbane that has so far been confined to one family.

She warned on Saturday that while there was no lockdown yet, authorities would monitor the situation over the next 24 to 48 hours.