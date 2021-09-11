CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesotans Gather To Remember Lives Lost On The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL (WCCO) — Early Saturday morning at the Minnesota State Capitol, a bell rang after each name. Minnesota lost four of its own 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001: Gordy Aamoth Jr. and Gary Koecheler were in the Twin Towers; Tom Burnett Jr. was on United Flight 93; and Master Sergeant Max Beilke died in the Pentagon attack.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

'We will never forget what happened:' 9/11 first responder remembers those lost on 20th anniversary of attack

On Sept. 11, 2001, Americans witnessed the single-deadliest terrorist attack in the country's history, with nearly 3,000 American citizens losing their lives after members of Al-Qaeda flew hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center Twin Towers. On Saturday, exactly 20 years after the deadly attack, the Spring Hill Fire Department...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Tied For Most Cities On List Of Best Places To Live

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen may be the best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine, but two other Minnesota cities made the top 50 as well. Woodbury and Rosemount ranked 29th and 32nd, respectively. Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb with a population of about 75,000, was noted for its 3,000 acres of parkland, as well for being home to 3M headquarters. Rosemount, meanwhile, is “one of the smallest towns” on the list, Money said, with under 26,000 people. The magazine said the town’s high school is ranked third in the country, and also championed its celebration of Irish heritage. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is one of 18 states with no cities on the list. North and South Dakota also lack representation. Only Texas, Tennessee and Georgia have as many cities on the list as Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities Eden Prairie Police: Body Found Fits Description Of Mike Elhard
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Burnett
myneworleans.com

Hurricane Ida Giveaway Saturday, Sept. 18

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Urban League of Louisiana, along with Thrive New Orleans, Convoy of Care, and PepsiCo will provide a Hurricane Ida Relief Giveaway this Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Thrive 9 Community Center located at 3600 Desire Pkwy, New Orleans, LA, 70126.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Pentagon#American#Minnesotans
Amanda Franklin

The bizarre death of Portland model, Rhonda Casto

Was the young model’s death an accident, a suicide, or a murder?. He is either going to propose to me, or he is going to kill me. Rhonda Casto was a beautiful young model from Portland, USA. She was a sweet, caring lady who often helped others. People loved her cheerful and entertaining attitude and often dubbed her as the light of the party.
PORTLAND, OR
praisebaltimore.com

Spirit Airlines ‘Karen’ Arrested, Assaulted Muslim Woman

On the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a white woman allegedly commemorated the occasion the way white Americans of the MAGA persuasion often do—by being a racist, Islamaphobic bigot. According to WXYZ Detroit, Aicha Toure, a Black Muslim woman, said she was on a Spirit Airlines flight that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

UPDATE (Sept. 16): One person is in custody and another person is still at large, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Read the latest update here. ———- MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean it’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Valley Breeze

MY LIFE – Remembering 9/11 on the 20th anniversary

As it does every year, the advent of Sept. 11 casts a pall on my soul and this year, the 20th anniversary of that dark day in history, is no exception. If anything, it brings it into even sharper relief with more media coverage surrounding it than had been generated in recent years.
FESTIVAL
cbslocal.com

No ICU Beds Left In Southern Illinois Due To COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Southern Illinois as of Thursday had no intensive care beds available as the coronavirus ravages the area. The region has so many COVID-19 patents that there are simply no ICU beds left. Some hospitals are turning normal rooms into ICU rooms. In the Chicago area – including...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy