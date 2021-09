The Tennessee Titans waived the only kicker on the team’s 53-man roster and signed two veterans from the practice squad. The team announced the roster moves on Monday. The Titans waived Michael Badgley, who missed a field goal and an extra point during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was the team’s only kicker, and no kicker was added to the roster on Monday. Sam Ficken is on injured reserve, and Randy Bullock sits on the practice squad.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO