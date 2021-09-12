Life Kit: Looking For A New Apartment? Here’s A Checklist To Help With The Housing Hunt

Built in 2014, this 3,600-square-foot home was recently completely and customized for the homeowner who cooks and entertains. The chef’s kitchen has two Wolf wall ovens, a Wolf steam oven, a Wolf microwave, Subzero refrigerator/ freezer, two Subzero refrigerated drawers and a Wolf coffee station in the pantry. For the oenophile, there is a built-in wine corker and wine storage racks. Unwind outdoors with a full kitchen, entertainment area, heated saltwater pool, panoramic screen cage and shell stone decking set within a private oasis of lush landscaping. Features include: Lutron lighting system that can be remotely controlled when away from the home; a mix of white oak and shell stone floors throughout; solid mahogany front door; custom office with security glass and lock system; and a Napoleon fireplace in the great room. Details include wood beams, nickel board and Chicago-style brick. There are four bedrooms, two studies and 4½ bathrooms. For guests who need extra privacy or cannot climb stairs, there is an in-law suite on the first floor.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO