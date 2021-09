The premiere of Lucifer season 6 is on Netflix is just a matter of days away and, at least for now, we’re getting a sense that this will be emotional. How can it not be? We’re saying goodbye to a show that has been ingrained in our life for years now; it’s not an easy thing to say goodbye to and the challenges of doing that are probably going to be there until after the series finale.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO