Stetson Bennett fills in for injured QB JT Daniels, helps guide Georgia to blowout of UAB
ATHENS, Ga. — All the quarterback uncertainty seemed silly in the afterlight of Georgia’s 56-7 win over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday. Once it was determined that quarterback JT Daniels was going to be unable to play this week, the debate over who would or should start in his absence was intense. Entering Saturday’s game, there were conflicting reports whether redshirt freshman Carson Beck or senior Stetson Bennett would start.www.hastingstribune.com
Comments / 0