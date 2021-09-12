CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Bennett fills in for injured QB JT Daniels, helps guide Georgia to blowout of UAB

ATHENS, Ga. — All the quarterback uncertainty seemed silly in the afterlight of Georgia’s 56-7 win over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday. Once it was determined that quarterback JT Daniels was going to be unable to play this week, the debate over who would or should start in his absence was intense. Entering Saturday’s game, there were conflicting reports whether redshirt freshman Carson Beck or senior Stetson Bennett would start.

CNN

Milley's reasonable actions raise a serious question

(CNN) — In the last few months of Donald Trump's presidency, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley made two phone calls to reassure his Chinese counterpart that the US was stable and not considering a military strike against China, according to a new book by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
