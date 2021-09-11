Anthony Richardson dazzles as Florida routs USF, 42-20

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators have their first road test of the season, even though they won't have to travel very far. The Gators take on the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This is the first time the two teams have played since 2010. The Gators are 1-0 on the season after handling Florida Atlantic in their season opener last weekend. South Florida is 0-1 after losing to N.C. State last weekend. The Gators showcased a strong rushing attack in their season opener against the Owls and lead the country in rushing.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO