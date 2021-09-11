Anthony Richardson dazzles as Florida routs USF, 42-20
TAMPA, Fla. — Though the play itself was irrelevant Saturday in No. 13 Florida's 42-20 blowout win over USF, the image might not be. There was Emory Jones, lying on the ground at Raymond James Stadium. He had just thrown his second interception in as many drives on a day his backup, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, dazzled (again). Jones looked to the sidelines and shook his head in apparent disbelief.
