CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Anthony Richardson dazzles as Florida routs USF, 42-20

Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Though the play itself was irrelevant Saturday in No. 13 Florida’s 42-20 blowout win over USF, the image might not be. There was Emory Jones, lying on the ground at Raymond James Stadium. He had just thrown his second interception in as many drives on a day his backup, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, dazzled (again). Jones looked to the sidelines and shook his head in apparent disbelief.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Where Florida vs. Alabama ranks among The Swamp’s recent big games

When No. 11 Florida hosts No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, it will be one of the biggest games in recent Ben Hill Griffin Stadium history. Though it doesn’t compare to some of the Steve Spurrier blockbusters (like Tennessee in 1997, or Florida State in 1993 or 1999), this game against the reigning national champion is one of the most anticipated contests Gainesville has seen this century.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Florida - USF pregame notes

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators are playing away from The Swamp for the first time in the 2021 season, as they take on the South Florida Bulls this coming Saturday in Raymond James Stadium. The Gators are 1-0 on the year coming off a win this past weekend in their season opener against Florida Atlantic. USF enters this game 0-1 after losing their first game of the season to N.C. State. The Bulls are riding a 9 game losing streak dating back to the 2020 season. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Feleipe Franks
USA Today

QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson. Florida coach Dan Mullen insists the 13th-ranked Gators (2-0) don't have a quarterback controversy or a reason to change the depth chart after Richardson outplayed Jones for the second straight game in a 42-20 rout of South Florida on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Alligator Army

Florida 42, USF 20: Gators trample Bulls early, stumble in second half

At halftime in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Florida led USF 35-3 and all seemed right with the Gators’ world, thanks to Emory Jones rebounding from a rocky start against FAU and Anthony Richardson continuing to supply more dynamite than the Acme Corporation ever did to Wile E. Coyote. By...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

How to watch, listen, stream Florida-USF game

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators have their first road test of the season, even though they won't have to travel very far. The Gators take on the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This is the first time the two teams have played since 2010. The Gators are 1-0 on the season after handling Florida Atlantic in their season opener last weekend. South Florida is 0-1 after losing to N.C. State last weekend. The Gators showcased a strong rushing attack in their season opener against the Owls and lead the country in rushing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Florida Atlantic#Raymond James Stadium#American Football#Emory Jones#Sec#Bulls#Gators#Espn#Bucs#Tampa Bay Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
247Sports

QB battle continues as Gators explode in first half for 42-20 win over USF

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones started strong and got the Gators up quickly, but backup quarterback Anthony Richardson one-upped Jones for the second game in a row when he came into the game. The two combined for over 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns while also running for almost 200 yards and a couple of scores. In the end, Florida won 42-20 and it was Dan Mullen’s 100th as acollege football head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gatorsports.com

College football: Gators win first road game at USF, 42-20. Here are 5 takeaways

TAMPA — Florida officially has a quarterback controversy on its hands heading into the SEC opener against Alabama. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson once again outperformed Emory Jones in his first career road start Saturday, scoring three total touchdowns in the No. 9 Gators’ 42-20 over USF. Jones threw two interceptions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllGators

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators 42-20 Win Over USF

The Florida Gators reached their second win of the 2021 season by defeating the USF Bulls in Tampa on Saturday afternoon. The victory also served as Dan Mullen's 100th career win as a head coach, and his 31st while leading the Gators. You can find some of the best photos...
TAMPA, FL
inallkindsofweather.com

Five takeaways from the Florida Gators’ 42-20 win over USF

The Florida Gators exploded for a 35-3 lead midway through the second quarter, and from there, cruised to a 42-20 win over South Florida. What stood out in the process?. 1: Florida’s got issues, but it could be so much worse. Rarely will I ever waste one of these five...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Gundy Reportedly Showed Interest in Florida Job Before Dan Mullen Was Hired

In a surprising revelation Monday night, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated revealed that in 2017, Mike Gundy made it known through intermediaries that he was interested in the Florida head coaching job that opened shortly after the school moved on from Jim McElwain midseason. Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen ultimately...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy