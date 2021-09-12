CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ben Affleck Jumps In To Save The Day As He Blocks Overeager Fan Who Forcefully Demands A Selfie With Jennifer Lopez

By Alexandra Stone
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck didn't just play a superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he is ready to jump to the rescue in real life too!. While leaving the Venice Film Festival and making their way through the airport, the 49-year-old Academy Award winner was spotted having to block and then physically restrain an overeager Jennifer Lopez fan who was insistent on snapping selfies with the gorgeous Hustlers star.

okmagazine.com

Comments / 27

Related
enstarz.com

Jennifer Lopez Gives Ben Affleck An Ultimatum To Do THIS?

Jennifer Lopez has allegedly given her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck an ultimatum. In Touch reported that the "Jenny From the Block" singer gave the "Daredevil" actor two choices, either he proposes to her in 30 days, or she'll leave him. The outlet is claiming that JLo is excited to get...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Georges Hobeika
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Holding Hands#Academy Award#Hustlers#Air Tv Article#The Last Duel#Pda
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Kiss Outside His Home

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited after spending his birthday weekend apart, and it clearly felt so good ... they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Ben and Jen shared a long, passionate kiss goodbye at his home in Brentwood Tuesday after spending the day together ... and it looked like she attempted a quick grab at his booty too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Striped Corset Dress in Venice

J.Lo stepped out to support Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival. Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to support Ben Affleck ahead of his film's premiere. On Friday afternoon, J.Lo and Ben stepped out during the photocall for his movie, The Last Duel....
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
WEIGHT LOSS
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Lopez Furiously Tells Alex Rodriguez Stop Talking About Her Breakup!

Is it? Jennifer Lopez, you tired of it? Alex Rodriguez Talking about her? One tabloid reports that Lopez is ready to give up on her ex-fiance. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Lopez Tells Alex Rodriguez ‘Stop Talking About Me’What is the best way to get started?. This week’s edition of Star...
MLB
Popculture

Met Gala: Channing Tatum and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala's red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy