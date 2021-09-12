CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andover, MN

Eugene H. Boos

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Boos, Eugene H. age 87 of Andover, passed away Sept 8, 2021. Preceded in death by 9 siblings. Survived by his wife of 61 years Elaine; children Dennis (Kathy), Steven (Karen), Janice Rapacz (Thomas), and Thomas; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Eugene was a loving husband and father, and an avid outdoorsman and gardener. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, Friday, Sept 17 with visitation one hour prior at the Church of the Epiphany 11001 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. He will be dearly missed by all. Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000.

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Coon Rapids, MN
City
Andover, MN
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituaries Viewing#Christian#Coon Rapids Chapel
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy