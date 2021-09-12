CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

John R. Seeger

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Seeger, John R. age 85 of Minnetonka, MN passed away peacefully September 5, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Edna; sibling, George. Survived by his wife Patricia; children Jay (Jenny), Jeff (Denise), Todd (Margie), Jeanene (Mike) Conzemius; 10 grandchildren; 4 great- grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tues., Sept 21, at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Memorials may be directed to the Spider Chain of Lakes Association spiderchainoflakes.org/… or Church of St. Therese. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952.474.9595 huberfunerals.com.

