CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over Long Island

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

PASSING

Jarret Doege 14/22 259 yards, 3 TD

Garrett Greene 4/7 57 yards

Will Crowder 2/2 28 yards

RUSHING

Garrett Greene 14 carries 98 yards, 2 TD

Justin Johnson Jr. 10 carries 47 yards

Leddie Brown 15 carries 31 yards, 2 TD

Tony Mathis 7 carries 20 yards

Markquan Rucker 2 carries 6 yards

A'varius Sparrow 3 carries 4 yards

RECEIVING

Sean Ryan 3 catches 77 yards, TD

Winston Wright Jr. 3 catches 59 yards

Sam James 3 catches 55 yards, 2 TD

Bryce Ford-Wheaton 3 catches 54 yards

Kaden Prather 2 catches 33 yards

Sam Brown 2 catches 16 yards

Leddie Brown 2 catches 14 yards

Isaiah Esdale 1 catch 28 yards

Preston Fox 1 catch 8 yards

DEFENSE

Josh Chandler-Semedo 5 tackles, 1 QB hit

Alonzo Addae 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Saint McLeod 4 tackles

Jackie Matthews 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Nicktroy Fortune 3 tackles

Scottie Young 3 tackles

Lance Dixon 2 tackles

Charles Woods 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Lanell Carr 2 tackles

Dante Stills 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Akheem Mesidor 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Sean Martin 2 tackles

Brayden Dudley 2 tackles, 2 TFL

Darel Middleton 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Daryl Porter Jr. 1 tackle

Exree Loe 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

VanDarius Cowan 1 tackle

Jared Bartlett 1 tackle

Taijh Alston 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

Malachi Ruffin 1 tackle

Kerry Martin 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Caleb Coleman 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Aubrey Burks 1 tackle

Sean Mahone 1 tackle

Markquan Rucker 1 tackle

Eddie Watkins 1 tackle, 1 TFL

J.P. Hadley 1 tackle

Deshawn Stevens 1 tackle

Jalen Thornton 1 tackle

Derek Ambrosino 1 tackle

Andrew Wilson-Lamp 1 PBU

KICK RETURN

Winston Wright Jr. 1 return 90 yards, TD

PUNT RETURN

Graeson Malashevich 2 returns 10 yards

Isaiah Esdale 1 return 0 yards

KICKING

Casey Legg 1/1 - 44 yards

PUNTING

N/A

TEAM STATS (LIU | WVU)

Total yards: 95 | 542

Rushing yards: 35 | 192

Passing yards: 60 | 350

First downs: 9 | 29

Avg yds/play: 1.8 | 6.2

3rd down conv.: 2/13 | 10/16

4th down conv.: 0/0 | 3/5

Penalties: 2-10 | 6-75

Time of possession: 25:00 | 35:00

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrew Wilson#American Football#Leddie Brown 15#Tfl#Pbu#Taijh Alston 1#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

The favorites to become USC football's next head coach

USC announced on Monday night that it was parting ways with head coach Clay Helton. Now that Helton has been let go, the speculation on who will become USC’s next head coach has already begun. Donte Williams was tabbed as the Trojans’ interim head coach, but Sportsline oddsmakers have already tabbed the favorites to become the next full-time head coach at USC.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
The Spun

CFB Insider Says USC Job Is 1 Coach’s To Turn Down

USC isn’t the job it once was, but it should have a wide selection of some of the top options in the college football coaching world following the program’s firing of Clay Helton on Monday. A college football insider believes the Trojans are targeting one coach in particular. We’ve already...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: WVU Names Starting Quarterback for Long Island University Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – Despite an absolutely atrocious performance against Maryland in the season opener, it appears that Jarret Doege will remain the starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend against Long Island University. Doege was listed as the starter on the updated depth chart released moments ago....
MORGANTOWN, WV
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
WolverineDigest

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 13, 2021

Michigan was only favored over Washington by 6.5 but ended up rolling the huskies by 21. Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis dialed up run after run after run because UW simply had no answers for it. At the end of the day, Michigan was sitting there with 343 yards on 56 carries and an easy win in prime time. Because of that, quarterback Cade McNamara didn't have to do much and that has some people a little curious about what kind of team U-M really is. Harbaugh addressed that, along with Michigan's time of possession and the mentality of the offensive line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
364
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy