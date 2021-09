Last Season Records: Houston 4-12; Jacksonville 1-15 The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-8 against the Houston Texans since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at NRG Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Returning after a rocky 1-15 year, the Jaguars are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 4-12 last-season record, Houston has set their aspirations higher this season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO