Ava Glawson’s goal in the 71st minute propelled Donovan Catholic to a 2-1 win over Lacey in Toms River. Lacey led, 1-0, after Katie Patterson’s goal just two minutes into the game. That lead held up all the way until the 69th minute, when Olivia Conroy finished off a feed from Zoey Bates to tie the game up for Donovan Catholic (5-0), before it took the lead for good just two minutes later.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO