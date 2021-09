Long over are the days when my mom used to take me and my sister shopping for back-to-school clothes. We would each grab one of those mesh bags to drop our clothes in for easier shopping and she would let us roam around the store to find our next favorite outfit. My sister would come back with her bag filled to the brim (no surprise there), while my bag only had three or four pieces. Growing up, I hated shopping. I never really knew what to pick other than the same style of clothes. "Pero trata algo diferente!" or, "Try something different," my mom would suggest.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO