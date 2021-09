As most any native New Mexican can attest, there’s nothing quite like the smell of roasted green chile. As summer transitions to the fall in the state, it’s simply an institution for many residents to restock on the Land of Enchantment’s official state vegetable. Another tradition that’s gaining momentum is the U-pick phenomenon, which allows visitors at various farms and orchards to select their own crops, from green chile to apples to pumpkins – and more. Here is a look at some of those aforementioned U-pick options for the fall season.

