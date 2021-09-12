CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Plea deals allow criminals to terrorize NM public

ABQJournal
I am a retired, decorated Albuquerque police officer. I began my law enforcement career in 1994 as a state of New Mexico probation/parole officer. In this position, I supervised the highest-risk felony offenders, both on probation and parole. I served 11 years as a PO, then left to attend the police academy in 2003. As an Albuquerque police officer, I served both as a detective in the Crimes Against Children Unit and as a patrol officer. I chose to spend most of my APD career as a patrol officer, mainly in Southeast Albuquerque.

Cheryl lynn
5d ago

they have become numb to reality..truly..I think new Mexico makes money on repeat offenders

Felicia Adkins
4d ago

I agree officers work and risk their lives and the criminals are back out doing crime every day there a shooting maybe bonding wasn't so great but if we didn't have the money my son would stay in jail and serve time if he said he hated jail and the cops I would tell him then don't do crimes and drugs I loved my son but back then it was u do the crime u do the time now ur released and doing more crimes it's dangerous to live here but I love albuq and it's sad our officers are risking their lives 😥😥💜😥😥

fearless
4d ago

Makes the judges and lawyers almost as bad as the criminals they serve

