Pittsburgh, PA

HPU volleyball breaks even

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH — High Point University’s volleyball team split a pair of matches in the Panther Challenge hosted by the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday

HPU defeated Bowling Green 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20, then lost in straight sets to nationally-ranked Brigham Young, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19. HPU drops to 6-4.

Dylan Maberry led the Panthers with 16 kills against Bowling Green. Gabrielle Idlebird had 13 and Sydney Palazzolo 11.

Mackenzi Thornburg dished 24 assists and Maria Miggins had 13. Connelly Renfrow dished 20 assists while Palazzolo had 12 and Thornburg 10.

Against BYU, Maberry led with 11 kills and Idlebird added 10 with a .563 hitting percentage. Thornburg had 14 assists while Miggins added 13. Renfrow notched 12 digs while Sarah Malone had 10.

HPU faces Kennesaw State and Furman on Friday at Furman.

