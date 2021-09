In his Tuesday presser, Neal Brown mentioned that he'd like to get Leddie Brown around 25 touches per game in the context of the 21 he got against Maryland being an OK number. And begrudgingly, he's right - despite the frustration around Leddie's 4th quarter carry situation, his usage in the Maryland game (21 touches in 61 plays, 33%) was actually right on par with this year's stated goal (25) compared to last year's very similar team's average play count (75 per game over 10 games).

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO