Boxing Results: Kerman Lejarraga Wins EBU Title by TD in 10th over Dylan Charrat!

By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury will be stripped of his WBC heavyweight title if he chooses to duck their October 9th trilogy match next month in Las Vegas. Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) says Fury has been trying to get out of giving him his contractually obligated rematch since July of last year, and he believes that he faked his recent COVID-19 illness to swerve fighting on July 24th of this year.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO