Boxing Results: Kerman Lejarraga Wins EBU Title by TD in 10th over Dylan Charrat!
By Ken Hissner: At the Pabellon de la Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Cataluria, Spain, Saturday, over DAZN, Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing), presented in the Main Event Spain’s Kerman Lejarraga defeated Frances Dylan Charrat by a majority TD after 1:00 of the tenth round for the vacant EBU European Super Welter title after an accidental clash of heads causing a bad cut on the left eyelid of Lejarraga.www.boxingnews24.com
