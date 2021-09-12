Soft-on-criminals policies have come home to roost

Albuquerque is in the midst of the worst crime wave we have ever seen, and New Mexico is ranked the most dangerous state to live in for 2021. The unfortunate thing about this is the crime wave has been enabled by both legislative actions as well as inaction. For years, Republicans in the House and Senate have offered legislation to protect law-abiding citizens. New Mexico Democrats have killed every proposal and have instead pushed through legislation that excuses criminals. If this weren’t bad enough, Albuquerque Democrats have argued that law enforcement officers are the real problem, and they have decried Republican crime bills as failed policies and mocked Republicans for pursuing an “all crime all the time” agenda.