NM must pay its bills before budget feeding frenzy starts

ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Like chum in shark-infested waters, news of the state’s revenue windfall has stirred up a feeding frenzy. But while a projected $1.4 billion in “new money” available for expanded spending in the 2021-22 fiscal year certainly opens the door to options, it’s important to remember we have existing, substantial obligations. Before we create new programs, we need to ensure the state’s financial foundation is sound and that existing, successful programs are fully supported.

