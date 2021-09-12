CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Furniture hall of fame sets groundbreaking

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07j6r9_0btR0hbg00
A rendering of the new headquarters for the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame is shown. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame representatives say they are moving forward with plans for a $10 million headquarters in downtown High Point.

Construction is expected to start this fall on a major renovation and expansion of 311 S. Hamilton St., a former High Point Market showroom that the Hall of Fame’s foundation arm purchased in 2019 to serve as its permanent home.

It will include event space for the furnishings industry during Markets, as well as year-round exhibits open to the public, Hall of Fame CEO Karen McNeill said.

“Ours will be a hybrid of being a discovery center and a museum,” she said. “It’s going to be significant for our industry at Market, but this building will also be a living, public space with changing exhibits.”

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the foundation’s plans for the Hall of Fame when it halted a fundraising campaign. The campaign has since resumed and is far enough along that the organization’s board felt comfortable with starting construction, McNeill said.

The 17,500-square-foot building will undergo extensive renovations, and a 6,000-square-foot addition will be built on the front.

Designed by Freeman Kennett Architects of High Point, the new space will incorporate glass, steel, concrete and digital images that depict the Hall of Fame’s inductees.

The general contractor for the project will be New Atlantic Contracting, which has worked on several showroom projects in the market district.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for Oct. 15, the day before the official opening of fall Market. McNeill said organizers hope to begin construction the first week of December. The goal is to have the Hall of Fame open by April 2023.

The exhibits are being designed by Roto, an Ohio firm that “specializes in museum-quality exhibits, in understanding what kind of things are attracting people today and how interactive it needs to be,” she said.

Organized by four themes, the exhibits will be presented as the industry, the people, the process and the products, featuring interactive displays designed to teach and entertain.

“It will be really geared toward tourism,” McNeill said.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
City
Hamilton, NC
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Glass#High Point Market#The Hall Of Fame#Ours#New Atlantic Contracting
The Hill

Court rules Prince Philip's will to remain sealed for 90 years

London's High Court has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth, will remain sealed for 90 years to maintain the monarchy's "dignity." Judge Andrew McFarlane of the court's family division ruled that Philip's will shall remain sealed "and that no copy...
U.K.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
252
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy