WWE To Move Forward With Several Documentaries That Were On Hiatus?

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

According to a report from Pwinsider, a video package for the WWE Network aired during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown and it featured advertisements for several WWE documentaries. These included a new season of Ruthless Aggression, along with Superfan: The Story of Vladimir and WWE’s Untold: The Nexus. We...

