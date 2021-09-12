CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ames, IA

No. 9 Iowa beats No. 10 Iowa St 27-17 to keep Cy-Hawk Trophy

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Iowa ran its winning streak against No. 9 Iowa State to six games with a 27-17 victory that ruined the biggest home game in Cyclones history. In the first Cy-Hawk game matching ranked teams, the Hawkeyes were not about to play the foil for Iowa State’s feel-good story. Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
CNN

Milley's reasonable actions raise a serious question

(CNN) — In the last few months of Donald Trump's presidency, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley made two phone calls to reassure his Chinese counterpart that the US was stable and not considering a military strike against China, according to a new book by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap College Football#Cyclones#Cy Hawk#Hawkeyes
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy