Philadelphia Officials Gather In Old City For Annual Remembrance Ceremony Marking 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials came together for an annual remembrance ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday. Mayor Jim Kenney, the police, fire and prison commissioners and several other elected officials were in attendance.

The group gathered at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.

The ceremony included a flag folding and bell ringing to honor the fallen.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said 9/11 exemplified the heroism of Americans.

“There were literally thousands of everyday people who were brave and human and risked their lives to extend a hand to an absolutely total stranger,” Outlaw said. “Everyone that was lost or hurt that day was more than just their occupation. Every single one of them were heroes.”

Mayor Kenney urged everyone to come together as we did after September 11 as we move forward during this difficult time in our nation’s history.

For more coverage remembering 9/11, click here .

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

