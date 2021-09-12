Special Weather Statement issued for Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 19:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cherry County through 745 PM MDT At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southeast of Gordon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Lake, Intersection of Highway 61 and Shadbolt Road, Indian Hill, Highway 61 crossing the Snake River and Morgan Lake. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 190 and 213. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0