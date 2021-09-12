The Chicago Bears suffer a big blow to their defensive line
The Chicago Bears have downgraded Eddie Goldman from doubtful to out for the Week 1 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams. Losing Goldman is a big blow to the Bears' defense, but luckily this team is used to not having Goldman around since he is coming off a 2020 season where he chose to opt out due to concerns about COVID-19. That said, the team struggled mightily last year versus the run — something this defense has always succeeded in stopping.
