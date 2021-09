A pastor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is offering to sign a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who joins his church online, The Washington Post reported today. The Rev. Jackson Lahmeyer, and his wife, Kendra, lead Sheridan Church in Tulsa. While the religious exemption form is available for download from his church’s website, it’s also posted on the website of his political campaign — not only is the Rev. Lahmeyer a pastor, he’s running for the U.S. Senate.

