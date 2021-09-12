BREAKING: Bears DT Eddie Goldman Officially OUT vs Rams | Chicago Bears News Ahead Of NFL Week 1 SNF
Breaking Chicago Bears news is DT Eddie Goldman being ruled OUT against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Goldman tweaked his knee earlier this week at practice and will not play in the Bears Week 1 game. Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Bears news ahead of NFL Week 1. SUBSCRIBE to Chicago Bears Now for the latest Bears rumors, news, live streams & more throughout the 2021 NFL Season: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Eddie Goldman injury news means he won’t play for Da Bears on SNF against the Rams. Khyiris Tonga and Bilal Nichols are the two players that will have to step up in his absence.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0