Junior Cheyanne Payne assisted on two goals and netted one to help rally Donovan Catholic to a 3-2 win over Pinelands in Tuckerton. Junior Erin Haverty opened up proceedings for Donovan Catholic in the 19th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead on an assist from Payne before Pinelands senior Bridget Dudas equalized nearly 20 minutes later with help from Sura Nuttall.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO