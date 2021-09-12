CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louisans march 21 miles to the Arch in remembrance of 9/11

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 350 St. Louisans walked for 21 miles in remembrance and honor of those who died on September 11. The "March to the Arch" walk kicked off at Highway 141 and Clayton Road in west St. Louis County at 9:11 a.m. Participants made various stops across St. Louis, including at Forest Park's Art Hill for the Flags of Valor display. The march concluded at the Gateway Arch at around 6:30 p.m.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gateway Arch#9 11#Forest Park#Protest Riot
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy