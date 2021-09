The battle for the 2021 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy gets underway Saturday as the Air Force Falcons visit the Navy Midshipmen. The trophy is awarded to the major service academy -- Army, Navy or Air Force -- with the best record against the other two in a given season. If the records are tied, the trophy remains in the previous winner's possession. Air Force opened the year with a 35-14 win over FCS-level Lafayette, while Navy was routed 49-7 by Marshall. The game will take place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and feature a tribute and alternate uniforms.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO