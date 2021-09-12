Largest first-year class in school history: Eckerd welcomes 706 new students

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jessica Kendell from Burlington, Iowa, has achieved the Gold Award for creating a program that helps new transfer students thrive in high school. The Grayhound Ambassadors Club assists new students by taking them and their families on tours of the school, answering questions, and continuing to check in on students throughout the school year. The club also provides a packet containing useful information such as a school map, a list of school and community resources, and a course catalog.

