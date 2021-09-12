CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largest first-year class in school history: Eckerd welcomes 706 new students

By Kelli Martin, Editor-in-Chief
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, Eckerd College welcomed the largest population of new students the school has ever seen, with 652 first-year students and 54 new transfer students. After nearly two years of remote learning, Eckerd’s newest students arrived on campus in the second week of August from places all over the world, representing 47 states and multiple countries: from the Dominican Republic to New Zealand.

IN THIS ARTICLE
