Blue Jays rally past Orioles in wild slugfest, 11-10, to take first game of doubleheader

By NATHAN RUIZ
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE — Before managing what could perhaps be one of Major League Baseball’s final seven-inning doubleheaders, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde expressed an appreciation for the shortened games introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic. For a team like Baltimore, the benefits appeared quickly: When starting pitcher Dean Kremer lasted four innings in his return to the majors Saturday, the bullpen had to hold a lead for only three innings instead of five.

Yardbarker

Tyler Wells allows 4 runs in 7th in Orioles’ 11-10 loss to Blue Jays; Orioles hit 4 homers; Kremer allows 5 runs in 4 innings

The Orioles scored 10 runs and had 14 hits in the first six innings of a doubleheader and entered the top of the seventh with a three-run lead and Tyler Wells on the mound. Wells, who had pitched well his new role as a closer, surrendered four runs in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Orioles, 11-10, in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Camden Yards.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
FanSided

White Sox: Tony La Russa makes strong comments after win

The Chicago White Sox played a big series against the Boston Red Sox this past weekend. They took two of three from them and they were all close one-run games. Now, they will go into this week with the magic number at nine. It has been a lot of fun to watch the stars on this team grow together. It has also been fun to watch less likely contributors help them win games.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB's All-Breakout Team for 2021 Season

It's time to announce Bleacher Report's 2021 MLB All-Breakout Team. There are still a few weeks remaining in the regular season, but the year's biggest breakouts are already well established at this point. The All-Breakout Team will consist of one player at each position, five starting pitchers and one relief pitcher.
MLB
washingtonnewsday.com

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. challenge Shohei Ohtani for MLB MVP in 2021?

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. challenge Shohei Ohtani for MLB MVP in 2021?. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is putting the finishing touches on an MVP-caliber season three weeks before the playoffs. While chasing the Triple Crown, the 22-year-old has led the Toronto Blue Jays to the top of the American League wild-card standings.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani’s MVP candidacy takes a hit

Los Angeles Angles two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s quest for the American League MVP Award may have taken a hit Thursday. Per the Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher:. Shohei Ohtani is not pitching this weekend against the A’s. He was “penciled” in for Friday. He felt sore playing catch. They still are hoping to have him pitch again this season. Not shutting him down. To clarify, they could still shut him down, but right now they haven’t decided that. They will see how he feels over the next few days. (Manager Joe) Maddon also said they’ve considered giving him a break at the plate because of his slump. Also to be clear, Maddon said Ohtani is not scheduled to see a doctor. He believes this is just end-of-the-season fatigue, as opposed to an injury.
MLB
wesb.com

Blue Jays Edge Orioles 5-4

The Toronto Blue Jays edged the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 last night in Toronto. Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to lift the Blue Jays to the win. Marcus Semien hit a solo home run in the first inning, his 33rd, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had...
MLB
arcamax.com

Orioles rally past Yankees, 8-7, for first Yankee Stadium series win since March 2019

NEW YORK — For the first time since Brandon Hyde’s opening three games as their manager, the Orioles won a series at Yankee Stadium. Rallying from a deficit that at three points was three runs wide, the Orioles beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, with a four-run inning that shook a spell of troubles with runners in scoring position and in this ballpark. The rubber game victory gave Baltimore its first series victory on the road against the Yankees since March 2019, their first three games of that season.
MLB
masnsports.com

Tyler Wells on his big out versus Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

For a rookie pitcher who was a Rule 5 draft pick last December, one with just 34 big league games under his belt and no career saves, it was a big-time situation. Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells came in to face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the last of the seventh last night at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. There were two on and two outs and the Orioles were leading 4-2. Guerrero had hit his 39th homer an inning before on a 97 mph fastball. The night before, he had homered twice. In 11 games this year versus Baltimore pitching he is batting .372 (16-for-43) with two doubles, eight homers and 18 RBIs.
MLB

